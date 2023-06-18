The Irrigator

PSNSW to call Riverina police to action unless concessional gap addressed by Federal Government

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police Association of NSW treasurer Roger Campton with president Kevin Morton and vice president Ian Allwood. Photo supplied
Police Association of NSW treasurer Roger Campton with president Kevin Morton and vice president Ian Allwood. Photo supplied

Riverina members of the Police Association of NSW (PANSW) will take industrial action if the federal government fails to respond to concerns about a superannuation concessional contributions cap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.