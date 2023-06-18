Monday night and the Firebirds took on the Swifts in the 2nd v's 3rd match up. Charmaine Lee got the Firebirds off to a flying start by defeating Antoinette Taylor 3-0. Alec Tait got the Swifts back on track by defeating Naomi Rawle 3-11,11-8,5-11,13-11,11-9 in a long match. Captain Brodie Lashbrook played an epic match to seal the win for the Swifts.

