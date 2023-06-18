The stakes were high last week when the Semi Finals for the Autumn Leeton Squash comp took place.
Monday night and the Firebirds took on the Swifts in the 2nd v's 3rd match up. Charmaine Lee got the Firebirds off to a flying start by defeating Antoinette Taylor 3-0. Alec Tait got the Swifts back on track by defeating Naomi Rawle 3-11,11-8,5-11,13-11,11-9 in a long match. Captain Brodie Lashbrook played an epic match to seal the win for the Swifts.
Lashbrook defeated Gary Thompson 11-9,7-11,11-8,9-11,11-9. In the 1st v's 4th contest the Giants crushed the Vixens. Miranda Tait defeated Katie McAliece 11-4,11-7,12-12,11-5. Ondria Miller got home against Trinity Patten-Taylor 7-11,11-6,5-11,11-5,11-6. The Giants and the Swifts progressing to the Grand Final.
Wednesday night and top of the table Sharks took on 4th placed Panthers. Cadell Thompson got his team the Sharks off to a good start by defeating Samuel Mills 3-0. Jack Miller played well to win against Brendan Looby 7-11,11-7,11-5,11-6. Cooper Boardman was the sole winner for the Panthers, Boardman defeating Jacob Harrison 9-11,11-5,8-11,11-9,11-8.
Cowboys and Storm took on each other in the 2nd v's 3rd match up. Simone Bruno held on to defeat Eden Reilly 11-7,9-11,11-8,10-12,11-4.
Maanu Alexander got the Storm back on track by defeating Paul Payne 11-7,7-11,11-7,11-9. It was left up to the Cowboys captain Brad Woolner to steer hiss team towards the final.
Woolner delivered the goods by defeating Tony Naimo 10-12,11-1,12-10,11-5. Sharks and the Cowboys move on to the Grand Final.
Thursday night saw the topped placed Demons get a shock by loosing to the 4th placed Cats. Isabel Thompson got the Cats off to a good start by defeating Naomi Rawle 6-11,13-11,11-9,11-8. Will Nardi had tough match to defeat Jason Curry 11-6,7-11,10-12,11-9,12-10.
Captain Maanu Alexander steered his team to the finals by defeating Jackson Goman 13-11,12-10,11-8. The Swans took on the Lions for the final spot in the grand final.
Hayden Farrugia defeated Marni Cunningham 12-10,11-7,8-11,12-10. Brent Lister evened the ledger by defeating Finley Sales 5-11,11-4,15-13,11-7. Captain Declan Ryan got the job done for the Swans by defeating Col Thompson 12-10,7-11,11-7,12-10. Cats and Swans will now meet in the Grand Final.
