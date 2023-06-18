It was a tough trip to Crossroads to take on Collingullie GP for the Leeton-Whitton Crows after they fell to an 80-point defeat.
It was an even start to the game, with the sides unable to be separated at the first change as they entered the quarter-time interval locked at 20-all.
Unfortunately, the Demons were able to break away in the second quarter as they kicked five goals while keeping the Crows scoreless to take a 33-point lead into the main change.
Another five-goal quarter for the Demons had them moving out of reach of the Crows, but they were able to have an impact on the scoreboard with two goals of their own.
It was another tough quarter for the Crows to finish the game as they were kept pointless once more, with the Collingullie side kicking another four goals to come away with the win.
Crows captain Tom Meline was the only multiple-goal kicker for the Crows.
The Leeton-Whitton side faces a tough task this weekend when they take on their arch-rivals Griffith Swans at Exies Oval.
Full Time
Collingullie GP 3.2 8.5 13.7 17.10 (112)
Leeton Whitton 3.2 3.2 5.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS: Collingullie GP: S.Stening 5, D.Frawley 4, F.Inglis 3, C.Fuller 2, S.Jolliffe 1, H.Bent 1, J.Perryman 1; Leeton Whitton: T.Meline 2, A.Crelley 1, T.Doyle 1, M.Dryburgh 1
BEST: Collingullie GP: B.Williams, S.Stening, J.Pope, M.Inglis, F.Inglis, J.Perryman; Leeton Whitton: D.Cullen, J.Turner, J.Rourke, B.Ryan, M.Dryburgh, J.Grundy
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
