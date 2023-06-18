The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton fall to heavy defeat to Collingullie GP in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated June 19 2023 - 10:17am, first published 9:17am
It was a tough trip to Crossroads to take on Collingullie GP for the Leeton-Whitton Crows after they fell to an 80-point defeat.

