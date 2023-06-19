A night of celebrations for Leeton United, as they rang in 100 years of football, was spoiled by a frustrating evening in the Pascoe Cup grand final rematch against rivals Hanwood.
United started the game on the front foot and were the better of the two sides during the opening quarter of an hour, but they weren't able to make the most of their start.
Against the run of play, Hanwood was able to open the scoring through Will Piva, and it went from bad to worse for the United side.
In the 25th minute when Adam Raso was booked for a strong tackle on Hanwood's Chris Zappala and then talked himself into a second yellow in the immediate aftermath to see United reduced to 10 men.
Hanwood made the most of the numerical advantage to extend their lead before a curling Freddi Gardner pulled one goal back just before the break.
Leeton were once again the better of the two sides after the break, but they found themselves up against a Hanwood keeper who didn't want to see their lead slip.
RELATED
Gardner had a shot that looked destined to find the back of the net turned away by Cameron Darling in the Hanwood goal, and United coach Ethan Murphy knew it was going to be tough to get past the Hanwood showstopper.
"He had an incredible game and is an outstanding keeper," he said.
"On another night, we probably scored four goals. He made some blinding saves. There isn't much you can do when a keeper is in that kind of form."
With Darling keeping United out at one end, Zappala extended Hanwood's lead before Alex Dean was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence to see Leeton left with nine men to finish the game.
Piva completed a hat-trick with two late penalties to see United's celebration spoiled, with the Griffith-based side coming away with a 5-1 victory.
Murphy admitted it was a bit of a frustrating evening.
"The first half an hour, I thought we were really good and stuck to our gameplan really well and felt we were actually the better side," he said.
"Then Raso gets sent off for I don't even know what, and the gameplan went out the window. We were playing scramble football, and the centre of the park got a bit messy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.