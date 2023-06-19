It was a demolition job from Leeton Greens against an undermanned Yanco-Wamoon side during the Battle for the Shire at Yanco Sportsground.
It was always going to be a tough ask for the Hawks as they started the game with just 12 players, and Leeton made the most of the numerical advantage.
Inside the first 10 minutes, the Leeton side had raced out to a 20-0 lead with tries to Cameron Bruest, Billy Rabua, Beniel Qereqeretabua and Blake McDonald, seeing the Greens score in almost every set to start the game.
A short kick-off worked in favour of the Hawks as Leeton let it bounce, and it went out of play to give Yanco their first set in attacking territory.
They made the most of it as Hawks coach Kane Hammond was able to get in under the post against the run of play, but the reprieve was shortlived as McDonald scored his second of the game after the Hawks made a mistake off the next kickoff.
Another short kick-off for the Hawks resulted in a try to Matthew Goodwill got over, but Leeton moved towards finishing the game early with coach Hayden Philp, Josh Fisher and Rabua getting over to see the Greens leading 40-10.
It went from bad to worse for the Hawks as they lost Aiden Rourke to a collarbone injury to see them left with 11, but it was evened out as Leeton had Michael Thomas sent off after throwing a punch during a coming together.
It was a quick start to the second half as Todd Prest was able to get over for the Greens, but the Hawks answered quickly through Harry Daudravuni, but that was the end of the scoring for the Yanco side.
Shanon Bradbrook, Bruest, Qereqeretabua and a double to Rewai McPhee saw Leeton out to a 72-14 lead before Yanco conceded due to injury concerns with 15 minutes remaining.
While happy to come away with the points, Philp knows there is still plenty to work on.
"Defence was a little bit poor, especially up the middle," he said.
"We talked about it at halftime, and we improved a little bit, but in a game like that, when points are flowing, we got caught in the wrong mindset.
"We will work on that, and we have tough games coming up against Wyalong and Point, so they will be a bit different."
The Leeton coach admitted that after the start of the game, his side may have thought the game was already locked up.
"The first 10 minutes, we were scoring off nearly every set, and there was probably a bit of complacency that kicked in," he said.
"We played Lakes last time out, so having the two mercy rules does play on the mind."
It has been an impressive run that has seen the Greens score 196 points in just the last three weeks as they head into a clash with West Wyalong.
