A man is appealing to MIA residents to be on the look out for a green Kawasaki dirt bike after he discovered it missing from a shed earlier this month.
Rod Daley had only just purchased the motorbike a fortnight before it was allegedly taken from a relative's Wandoo Street address in Leeton on Monday, June 12.
Police are investigating the incident and Mr Daley is offering a $2000 reward for recovery of the bike.
"I believe it was taken some time between midday and 4pm that day," Mr Daley said.
"I've heard of many other incidents where bikes have been stolen in the area, one which I know was as recently as just a few days ago. It's troubling."
Mr Daley, who works as a mechanic, says he is deeply dismayed, especially given he paid as much as $10,000 for the bike.
"It's an issue I think is becoming more frequent in the area. I've had bikes all my life and have rarely ever had to lock them up. These days you have to. It's very difficult to get them back once they're stolen," he said.
"I just hope someone out there might have seen it around or has some information relating to it. I've heard it may have been spotted in the Griffith area but that's all I know at this stage."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Leeton police on 6953 1311 or Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.
