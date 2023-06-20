The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Murray Darling Basin forums to be held in Griffith, Leeton

AW
By Allan Wilson
June 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public forums into the Murray Darling Basin Plan will be held in Griffith, Leeton and Hay next week. Picture, file
Public forums into the Murray Darling Basin Plan will be held in Griffith, Leeton and Hay next week. Picture, file

A call for submissions and comments has begun in the lead up to MIA forums over the Murray Darling Basin Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.