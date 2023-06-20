2021 Census data has revealed rates of homelessness have increased by over 30 per cent in Murray since 2016.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released the data in March, showing 337 people are homeless in the electorate, up from 231 in 2016.
The increase has headed other areas, including the mid-north coast which saw a 25.9 per cent increase from 2016, as well as capital country which takes in Goulburn, Batemans Bay and Queanbeyan with 15.4 per cent.
It comes as the state average saw a decrease of 35,011 people experiencing homelessness, compared with 37,715 in 2016.
Despite this, the data shows homelessness numbers increased for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people (10 per cent), children under 12 (6.8 per cent) and youth 12 to 18 (3.7 per cent).
Nationally, 122,494 people were estimated to be experiencing homelessness at the time of the 2021 Census, an increase of 6,067 people (5.2%) since 2016.
Leeton Shire Mayor Tony Reneker said while homelessness may not be as evident as other areas, the issue is still prevalent.
"In general, Leeton is the same as any other town - there are very few rentals available," Cr Reneker said.
"We don't have people sleeping in the streets but I have certainly heard many are being forced to couch surf in Leeton. There are also some sleeping in cars."
He said council is looking at all possible options to address the issue, but doesn't believe releasing land is necessarily the answer.
"Truth be told, we need help from the state government more than anything," he said.
"As a council, we're trying to figure out how we might go about building social housing in the current climate. I have also spoken with Helen Dalton and she is keen on using vacant crown land around Leeton to ease the situation. But essentially there's no easy fix.
"The housing prices in Leeton have increased to 48 per cent. Amid that, our big industries and employers need workers and those workers need somewhere to live.
"We need social housing, affordable housing, and housing for emergency services and professionals."
"I know Chris Minns is looking at these issues. I will be touching base with the housing minister again this coming week," Mrs Dalton said.
"Getting tradespeople in to build homes has been a problem for some time and I'm looking into other investors who might be able to do that.
"In the electorate, the issue has even gotten to the stage where in Balranald we missed out on bringing registered nurses to town because there's no housing. It impacts on everything."
