The Irrigator
Photos

Leeton Greens defeat Yanco-Wamoon Hawks in Group 20 League Tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a dominant display from the Leeton Greens, which has seen them extend their undefeated streak to four games in League Tag after a resounding win over Yanco-Wamoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.