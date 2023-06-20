It was a dominant display from the Leeton Greens, which has seen them extend their undefeated streak to four games in League Tag after a resounding win over Yanco-Wamoon.
After a bit of a scrappy start to the game where both sides were struggling to complete their sets, it was the Greens who were able to open the scoring, with Elli Gill getting her first of the afternoon six minutes in.
It didn't take long for Gill to double her tally while Connie Weeks crossed soon after as the Greens started to run away with the game.
It was four tries in the space of as Mary Jackson was able to find her way over while two in quick succession towards the end of the half to Makayla Bradshaw had Leeton out to a 28-0 lead heading into the break.
Leeton picked up where they left off in the second half as Bradshaw and Gill both completed their hat-tricks while after some confusion at the back from the Hawks, Jackson was able to get over for her second.
Not wanting to be left out of the hat-trick club, Jackson scored a second in quick succession to bring her total for the day to three and help Leeton come away with a 46-0 victory.
Leeton coach Jade Butler was pleased to see his side able to keep the shutout.
"That was our goal to be really strong in defence because that is what wins big games," he said.
"I feel like we played well as a side today, and every did their job."
There have been some positional changes for the Greens this season after the loss of some of their senior heads, but their replacements have been excelling in their new positions.
"Elli (Gill) has been a big win at full-back, and Gabby (McGregor) has moved to lock, which is helping us spread the ball a bit better as well," he said.
"With Soph and Jamie playing in the halves, it's a brand new spine, so we are doing really well."
This weekend will see the Leeton play host to West Wyalong and look to end their undefeated start to the season. Meanwhile, Yanco-Wamoon heads to Hay.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
