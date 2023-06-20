Leeton-Whitton's A graders have stayed within striking distance of the top five after a nail-biting finish to their clash with Collingullie GP at the Crossroads.
The Crows were sitting eighth heading into the weekend while the Demons were in fourth, but the Crows needed the two points if they wanted to keep pace with the top five.
The determination from the Crows was enough to get them over the line as they came away with a 43-42 win over the Demons, which moved them to within four points of the top five.
Meanwhile, the under-17s were able to jump back into the top three after coming away with a 57-9 win, while C Grade was able to open their account with a 28-23 win.
It was a tougher weekend for both A Reserve and B Grade, who fell to defeats at the hands of the Demons.
The Crows will head across to Griffith next weekend to take on arch-rivals the Swans, and action will get underway at 9am with the under-17s clash between third and fourth.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
