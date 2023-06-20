The Riverina have been lucky enough to secure an exciting new program aimed to reinvigorate and encourage young winemakers to take their next steps in the industry.
The Next Crop program is an annual development program for young winemakers who are ready to take their next steps into a leadership position and engage with the wider industry - and this year, Wine Australia, the Department of Primary Industries, Riverina Winemakers Association and Riverina Winegrape Growers have partnered up to bring it home.
The program this year has been specially tailored for the region's needs, with an eye towards the importance of the Riverina to Australia's wider wine industry.
Dr Katie Dunne from the NSW Department of Primary Industries said that the program would go a long way.
"Wine Australia's Next Crop program for the Riverina. It will be a wonderful opportunity for the participants to work on their leadership skills locally," she said.
Executive Officer of the RWA Carrah Lymer completed a Future Leaders program back in 2019, and vouched for the usefulness of the leadership programs.
"I know first hand how valuable these leadership programs through Wine Australia are," she said.
"I was thrilled to see this opportunity become available for 14 individuals in our local industry, and our RWA members agreed, putting forward a number of people to participate."
Those fourteen people include:
Executive officer of Riverina Winegrape Growers Jeremy Cass added how excited he was to see the program arrive.
"This investment in younger wine industry participants will help provide industry leaders in the region for the future. The next crop program is nationally recognised within the wine industry and has been very successful in upskilling past participants," he said.
The program is set to begin at the end of June and run to November - when students will be celebrated with a graduation.
