The Irrigator

Leeton's town soccer program continues to see solid matches on the field

By The Irrigator
Updated June 21 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were plenty of high scoring games across all three age groups of the town soccer competition

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.