There were plenty of high scoring games across all three age groups of the town soccer competition
The final round of the regular season saw Sydney FC sew up a finals spot with a comprehensive victory over Adelaide Utd in A Grade.
A Grade
Sydney FC 5 (Benji McWhinnie 2, Madison Bradshaw, Matty Mitchell, Naisha Chand) def. Adelaide Utd 1 (Charlie Crispe).
Players of the Match: Madison Bradshaw (Syd) & Ella Matthews (Adel).
Brisbane Roar 3 (Tony Salafia, Ahemdeep Singh Brar, own goal) def. Perth Glory 2 (Chloe Mallamace, Naite Hutchison).
Players of the Match: Beau Phillips (Bris) & Chloe Mallamace (Per).
Melbourne Victory 3 (Charles Fanning 2, Will Barton-Roden) def. West Syd. Wanderers 2 (Lachlan Mallamace 2).
Players of the Match: Charles Fanning (Melb) & Lachlan Mallamace (WSW).
Under 8s/9s
WS Wanderers 7 (Aiden Lewis 5, Charlie Pfeiffer 2) def. Melbourne Victory 1 (Chace Wellington).
Players of the Match: Aiden Lewis (WSW) & Jarvis Tiffin (Melb).
Brisbane Roar 6 (Gurtaj Singh 4, Reece Munro, Patrick Reid) def. Perth Glory 1 (Thomas Ciccia).
Players of the Match: Gurtaj Singh (Bris) & Xavier Lee (Per).
Adelaide Utd 8 (Zaide Robb 4, James Murphy, Henley Andreazza, Travis Robertson, Roman Feagai) def. Sydney FC 1 (Zion Jones).
Players of the Match: Zaide Robb (Adel) & Danny Vitelli (Syd).
Under 6s/7s
WS Wanderers 8 (Ruben Patelesio 2, Alex Tabain 2, Jayvin Singh Brar, Patrick Day, 2 own goals) def. Adelaide Utd 0.
Players of the Match: Jayvin Singh Brar (WSW) & Ariana Limbrick (Adel).
Green 7 (Nehemiah Charles 6, Javier Puntoriero) def. Perth Glory 0.
Players of the Match: Nehemiah Charles (Gre) & Isabel Mallamace (Per).
Brisbane Roar 1 (Brady Woods) def. Yellow 0.
Players of the Match: Theo Cassilles (Yell) & Ezequiel Scali (Bris).
Melbourne Victory 3 (Cristiano Wijesiri 2, Nash Thompson) def. Sydney FC 1 (Van Gregurke 1).
Players of the Match: Cristiano Wijesiri (Melb) & Bodhi Auddino (Syd).
