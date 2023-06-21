The Leeton Soldiers Club Autumn Squash competition Grand Finals were held last Friday with a good crowd in attendance.
Monday's competition was between Giants and Swifts. Ondria Miller got Giants away to a good start with a comfortable win over Callum Sheldrick who subbed for Antoinette Taylor. In a very close match little separated Brendon Looby and Miranda Tait.
In a see-sawing five game battle Looby finished strongly to win 5-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-5. Looby's victory for Swifts levelled the grand final at 1-1 and left the deciding match to be played between Adrian Sheldrick and Brodie Lashbrook.
In another close contest Sheldrick won the crucial points to claim a 3-1 victory over Lashbrook which sealed a 2-1 win for Giants.
Sharks and Cowboys finished first and second in Wednesday's competition with both teams winning their semi-finals to make their way to the grand final.
Cowboys claimed victory in the first match with Simone Bruno outplaying Cadell Thompson. Paul Payne won the fourth game 12-10 to edge out Jack Miller which gave Cowboys an unbeatable 2-0 lead.
In the dead rubber Jacob Harrison and Brad Woolner put on a great display of amazing coverage of the court to retrieve the opponents shots.
Woolner won the first two games however Harrison recovered to win the next three games and stop the clean-sweep.
Thursday's competition had the surprise match up of the teams that finished third and fourth meeting in the grand final. In the semi-finals Cats who finished fourth knocked out Demons who finished first and third placed Swans defeated second placed Lions.
Hayden Farrugia defeated Isabel Thompson to get Swans away to a great start. Will Nardi got Cats back in the contest and levelled the score at 1-1 when he used his speed around the court to beat Finley Sales.
In the deciding match Maanu Alexander clinched grand final victory for Cats with a 3-0 win against Declan Ryan.
There is no break for Squash players with the winter competition commencing last Monday.
