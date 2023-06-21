EXPERIENCED Leeton-Whitton midfielder Matt Rainbird will miss Saturday's western derby against Griffith due to suspension.
Rainbird was reported for striking Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Kane Flack late in the final quarter of the Crows' 80-point loss at Crossroads Oval on Saturday.
Rainbird's strike was graded as intentional, high contact and low impact. It resulted in a two-game suspension, but he was able to accept one game with an early guilty plea.
He will just miss Saturday's clash against Griffith at Exies Oval.
His Leeton-Whitton teammate Will Wakeman was also to escape suspension for his report.
Wakeman was reported for rough conduct after a bump on Collingullie-GP's Kane Flack just moments before the Rainbird strike.
It was graded as careless, high contact and low impact. It results in a one-game suspension, but Wakeman accepted a reprimand with an early guilty plea, so he is free to face Griffith on Saturday.
It will be a tough weekend for the Crows with a clash between two sides that are at opposite ends of the ladder, with the Swans currently sitting equal first on the ladder while the Crows are languishing in eighth position, just a win ahead of Narrandera in ninth.
RELATED
The Crows will be hoping to have a better time out than the last clash between the two sides, which was one-way traffic to the Swans.
In difficult conditions, the Crows were only able to amass nine points as they fell to a 115-point defeat on their home turf.
In recent weeks, in particular, against Mangoplah, the Crows have shown promise and even their ability to match Collingullie in the opening term, but it has been finding the four-quarter performance that has eluded the Leeton side.
If the Crows are able to use the emotion of the derby and also want to right the wrongs of the round four meeting, they will have plenty of reason to send a message.
The game of the day will likely be the under 17.5s, with two sides trying to keep pace with the top five, with the Crows just outside of finals positions on percentage.
The first-grade action will get underway at 2.10pm at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.