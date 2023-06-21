After a demoralising defeat at the hands of local rivals Leeton, Yanco-Wamoon will make the trip to Hay Park to take on the Magpies, hoping for a better performance.
The Hawks were severely undermanned against their rivals, but this weekend is a challenge for another reason as they prepare for the long trip knowing that points will be crucial.
As it stands, the Yanco-Wamoon side are locked in a three-way tie with their opponents for this weekend and Yenda for the final spot in the top five on four points.
With the second half of the season kicking off this weekend, wins against the sides they are locked with are crucial if the Hawks want to make a return to the Group 20 first-grade finals series.
It will be no easy task as the Magpies are coming into the game off the back of a convincing win over Yenda which sent a strong message to the sides around them.
The size of the Hay side went a long way to them picking up the points against the Blueheelers, and Yanco will need to be ready to try and match their strength in the middle of the park while also being alert to the speed that the Magpies possess on the edges.
Injuries have been an issue for the Hawks, and they will be sweating on the fitness of Aiden Rourke, who came from the field with a shoulder injury.
Action at Hay Park will kick off at 2.35pm on Sunday.
