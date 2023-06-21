Country Hope's Griffith co-ordinator, Bev Devery, is retiring, passing on the reins after 10 years.
The Griffith branch covers areas such as Leeton, Hillston, Hay, Lake Cargelligo, and beyond.
Ms Devery began with the local branch in 2007 as a buddy for the annual 'time out for life camp'.
She took the helm as co-ordinator and family liaison officer from founding member Babs Donaldson OAM in 2013.
"I knew of Babs' work around Griffith, knew what Country Hope was and wanted to put my hand up," Ms Devery said.
"I was a day care mum for some time and a swimming instructor for 26 years so it was my love for children that compelled me to take the position. I wanted to ensure we could do everything possible to help them and their families."
Since 2007, Ms Devery has only missed two camps before the pandemic brought them to a temporary halt, with this years to be the first to occur since.
Over the years, Ms Devery has certainly kept herself busy.
"I volunteered for raffles, barbecues, the garden festival, fashion parades, wine tastings and other events to raise money," she said.
"With Babs' guidance, support and mentoring, it has been an amazing time.
"I've had the great privilege of helping and stepping into the lives of families with a sick child, learning so much about patience, courage, fierce determination and love that binds the family together both though good outcomes and sometimes the sad.
"I have inspiration and gratitude for the sick children, their families, nurses, doctors, specialists, Country Hope staff and volunteers who have been a wonderful support team.
"The numerous organisations and local business people of Griffith have given so much."
Ms Devery has welcomed fellow family liaison officer Jacqui Turner to the position.
"It's time for a new dynamic for Griffith Country Hope, and I know Jacqui will be a fresh face to lead the way. I will be here to support her."
Having been born and raised in Griffith, Ms Turner has served as a Country Hope family liaison officer in West Wyalong and says she is looking forward to managing the Griffith branch
"I did a lot of volunteering in West Wyalong and participated in the Outback Rally - formerly known as the Redneck Rally - twice," Ms Turner said.
"My greatest aspiration is to promote our brand and inform the community about who we are and what we do, especially following the advent of COVID. We want families to contact us so we can support them, and for the community to know we are there to help."
Country Hope supports and assists children suffering life threatening illness, as well as their families.
All proceeds raised by Country Hope stay in the community.
Those who would like to know more can call 1800 007 880 or visit this website.
