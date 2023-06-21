The Irrigator

Country Hope Griffith co-ordinator Bev Devery steps down after 10 years

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated June 21 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incoming Griffith Country Hope co-ordinator Jacqui Turner, co-ordinator Bev Devery and Country Hope founding director and patron Babs Donaldson OAM. Picture by Allan Wilson
Incoming Griffith Country Hope co-ordinator Jacqui Turner, co-ordinator Bev Devery and Country Hope founding director and patron Babs Donaldson OAM. Picture by Allan Wilson

Country Hope's Griffith co-ordinator, Bev Devery, is retiring, passing on the reins after 10 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.