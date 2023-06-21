Leeton will face a stern test of their credentials after two big wins when they play host to West Wyalong on Sunday afternoon at Leeton No 1 Oval.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp knows his side will need to adjust their mentality after two mercy-rule victories over Yanco-Wamoon and TLU Sharks.
"It is just going to be about reacting to that and changing our mentality a bit," he said.
"We know West Wyalong is a quality side, and we are going to have to be ready for that. Our defence has to improve a bit, and hopefully, we can focus on that."
While the Greens were able to come away with a 24-6 win over the Mallee Men, Philp knows it will be a different game this time around.
"It was pretty cold and miserable when we played them in round one, and there was a lot of dropped footy," he said.
"No doubt we will be completely different with fitness and ball handling will be crucial this week, and we will have to stick it out for 80 minutes."
It wasn't good news on the injury, with Kirtis Fisher set for an extended stint on the sideline damaging his MCL and tearing his meniscus as well, with Philp feeling it will be unlikely to see him back this season.
The Greens will also be without Michael Thomas after he picked up a one-game suspension after being cited during the local derby.
"It's a shame because it was a bit of a late shot that he copped, but his own actions cost him," he said. "He misses out this week, which is unfortunate for him because he coaches recesses."
The first-grade clash will kick off at 2.35pm on Sunday.
