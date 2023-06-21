The Leeton branch of the Boys to the Bush have commenced a fundraising campaign as part of the region-wide organisation's first major donation.
Launched on June 9, the 100 days of mentoring campaign is a three-month effort aiming to fund 100 days of free 'MENtoring' programs for disengaged youth.
The program is carried out through grass roots activation and direct engagement with communities.
Leeton program manager, Paul Mcgregor, is hoping to see further support going forward.
"Some youngsters need a male figure in their lives but unfortunately don't have that. In some cases this can lead to them disengaging from the community," he said.
Mr Mcgregor said the MIA community and aboard has been assisting in a big way.
"We have a lot of individuals and businesses, including farmers, that open their doors to us to teach the kids invaluable skills," Mr Mcgregor said.
"It could be anything from farm work such as marking lambs to fishing and yabbying.
"Some of the kids don't want to be at school and one of our primary goals is encouraging them to see it through until completion.
"Others have turned an age where they are looking to get into a trade or another form of employment. Individuals and businesses help us get them into careers, but a lot of the work and success relies on donations and support."
Since it began, Mr Mcgregor says he has seen the benefits of the Boys to the Bush program.
READ MORE
"We try to teach them discipline, self resilience, practical life skills and instill a sense of belonging.
"Funds made from donations go directly to the boys involved and in making a difference. It's not about us or people that work with us, its about the individuals. If you put time into someone they will react and engage," he said.
Boys to the Bush was formed in 2017 as a charity committed to curbing the growing cohort of disengaged young males in regional areas through camps and mentoring programs.
In addition to Leeton, the Not-for-Profit, Community-Based Charity is located in Albury-Wodonga, Forbes, Bathurst, Echuca-Moama, Wangaratta and Young.
Boys to the Bush CEO Adam DeMamiel said in just over five years, the program has worked with over 6000 kids.
"The support of our communities has been pivotal to the positive outcomes reached by the youth," Mr DeMamiel said.
"Any contribution is much appreciated and will go directly to the youth that need it most."
Donations can be made here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.