Spectacular highland dancing opened up the 59th Leeton Eisteddfod on June 18, bringing an early teaser to judges and audiences for the amazing show.
Sally Doig, the convenor of the highland dancing discipline, said she was beyond pleased with both the performances and the sportsmanship.
"We had about 30 competitors in the end. All the local girls that were dancing, they were happy with how they went as well, most got some sort of a prize on the day," she said.
"It's a really friendly and amicable kind of competition. It's a competition, of course, but everyone's really respectful and gets along really well."
Dancer Elizabeth Munro came down from Sydney to serve as the adjudicator for the competition, a huge get considering her resume includes judging the world championships in Scotland.
The Eisteddfod, a highlight of the artistic year for Leeton, splits the highland dancing discipline away from the other dancing, music and literary disciplines in order to bring it in line with other highland dancing events - putting it earlier than the other disciplines which will be showcased towards the end of July.
Ms Doig was particularly grateful for the committee and their help in organising the competition, as well as the Leeton community who help put together the special awards - often cash prizes to encourage young dancers or pay for further tuition.
"I have a very lovely committee of people who are supportive, and the Eisteddfod Society in Leeton are a pretty organised bunch in general," she said.
"We have a lot of local families that have supported the prizes with either trophies or money ... It's important to provide kids opportunities to shine and that's what the Eisteddfod is about. It lets them get up and perform and show their expertise, and get some feedback as well."
Registrations remain open for remaining disciplines, and more information can be found at leetoneisteddfod.com.au.
