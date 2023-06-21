The Irrigator

Highland dancing stunned those at the Leeton Eisteddfod, opening up the 59th event

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 3:00pm
Special award winners Maya Pages, Phoebe Doig, Shaiila Ogilvie, Neveah Patching and Shelby Tiffin. Photo contributed.
Spectacular highland dancing opened up the 59th Leeton Eisteddfod on June 18, bringing an early teaser to judges and audiences for the amazing show.

