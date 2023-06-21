The Irrigator

Leeton United take on Tumut in Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 21 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:08pm
As Leeton United head away on their longest road trip of the season to take on Tumut, a win this weekend could see them rise into the top four.

