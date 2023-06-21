As Leeton United head away on their longest road trip of the season to take on Tumut, a win this weekend could see them rise into the top four.
It is shaping up as a tight contest over that final spot in finals as four down to eighth are separated by just a single point.
As it stands, United and their opponents this weekend, the Eagles, are locked on 10 points, but Leeton coach Ethan Murphy feels his side is exactly where they expected to be at the start of the season.
"When you lose eight players from a grand final squad, you have to do a lot of shuffling," he said.
"We have had midfielders going into the backline, forwards into the full-back spots, and it has kind of been a bit all over the place.
"We spoke about it at the start of the year and said it would take us about nine or 10 weeks to really find our feet. It was just about being within touching distance of the finals. You don't want to be chasing finals too hard in the second half of the season."
Leeton knows that heading to Tumut will be no easy feat.
"They tend to be pretty sticky, and it's not been an easy game over the past couple of years," he said.
"They are always irritating to play, and that is a complement to them and not a slight at their football. They set up to frustrate you, and they do a good job of it."
RELATED
Despite falling to a heavy defeat last time out, Murphy felt that there were plenty of positives to take from the game.
"As weird as it sounds, the weekend was good considering the adversity that we faced being 10 men and then down to nine," he said.
"It was good to see how the boys reacted to that, so we were able to take positives out of the game, as strange as it sounds."
The side will be without Adam Raso after he was sent off after two quick yellows, but the club weren't certain if they would also be missing Alex Dean.
Dean seems to have been the case of mistake identified during the local derby last weekend.
"I'm not certain what is happening there yet (on Wednesday) as we haven't got any paperwork through about suspensions," Murphy said.
"Obviously, he was the wrong player who was booked, and as far as we are aware, it went down as Danyon (Arnold) even though it wasn't, and he (Dean) was sent off for a second yellow even though he hadn't been booked.
"Harro (Rod Harrison, club president) has been talking to Dave Merlino, but I'm not sure where we are at with that."
The first-grade clash will get underway at 3.20pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.