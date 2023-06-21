A viticulturist graduate with strong ties to an iconic Leeton wine brand, has recounted her elation after accepting a prestigious award.
Former St Francis student, Gianna Fiumara - who's family own LillyPilly Wines - graduated last month with first class honours in a Bachelor of Viticulture and Oenology at Adelaide University.
But perhaps the highlight of the occasion was the night before her big day when she received the Gramp Hardy Smith Memorial Prize for the most outstanding student graduating from her course.
The award was presented by Brian Smedley, chief executive of the South Australian Wine Industry Association.
"It was definitely a big shock," Ms Fiumara said.
"I know I worked hard but I didn't think I would come out with both my degree and that award in the end."
The industry has evidently made an impression on Ms Fiumara early on, beginning with her upbringing spent helping her father Roger at Lillypilly Wines, to vintages in the Rutherglenn area and even time spent in California.
She never expected to go into the industry but as soon as she realised it was what she wanted to do, everything seemed to click into place.
"Originally I was going to do a pharmacy-related degree. I deferred to do a gap year, started a Bachelor of Advanced Science and then went into winemaking," she said.
"When I was studying science I found myself thinking about how I could apply it to the wine industry. Then I thought, why not just go ahead, do it and commit to it. So I went to Adelaide to study.
"Working with dad gave me a good look at what was behind the scenes of wine. It had been under my nose my whole life but I had never really thought of it as a career option.
"I like the cross-over of science as well as being creative; that ticks a lot of boxes. But winemaking is also a very hands-on job and that appeals to me."
A recent highlight was travelling to the US to see how wine is made and produced there.
"It was a fantastic experience. I wish I had been able to stay longer but unfortunately it was disrupted by the pandemic," she said.
"Americans have a different taste to wine than we do in Australia. We are similar and yet different in many ways. It was very interesting."
Now Ms Fiumara is looking forward to visiting one of the oldest, most iconic winemaking regions in the world.
"Italy has history in the industry that Australia and the US simply doesn't, especially with it's old world wine techniques," she said.
"I'll be in southern Italy for three months and hopefully in between I'll be able to see other regions too."
