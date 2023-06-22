BED 7 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
This spectacular family homes offers a true country estate-vibe, with homes that only get better once you step inside. Yes, that's homes plural - this Yanco property has two.
"This is a property with a bonus home - two for the price of one," selling agent Julie Valenzisi said.
Both homes have been renovated and are warm and welcoming. The easy flow floor plans and modern finishes throughout these homes will suit growing families plus the in-laws, grandparents or adult children, or can be used as a bonus investment property.
House one comes with a hardi plank exterior and colourbond roof, four bedrooms, an office and two living areas. All bedrooms come with built-in robes, carpet, new blinds and ceiling fans.
There is also an undercover alfresco area, inground pool, renovated bathroom, a central kitchen with loads of cupboards and ample bench space, dishwasher, pantry and new appliances. It also has ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling, garden shed, water tanks, machinery shed and a chook pen.
House two has a brick exterior with a tiled roof and three bedrooms. The generous living areas include a separate dining room, good-sized laundry, renovated kitchen and bathroom.
"Lovely neutral tones fill both of these beautiful properties giving you a feeling of being relaxed and at ease in your own space," Julie said.
