Whitton Bowling Club planning annual fundraiser

Whitton Bowling and Recreation Club proudly presents its 2023 annual fundraiser, a Black and White Masquerade Ball, to be held Saturday July 15 at 7pm.
There will be canapes and cocktails as well as raffles and a lucky door prize. Cost is $20. Booking essential. Funds raised will go towards improvements to the club.
Once again, the Whitton Community will receive a visit from the Big Lift Group. They are a student run volunteering organisation from the University of Technology, with a "pay it forward" motto.
Each July they do a weeklong road trip to rural and regional towns, offering to perform community service, and lend a hand. We were lucky to have them visit in 2018. We have several projects lined up for them and look forward to welcoming them.
IN OTHER NEWS
Anyone driving past the Whitton Cemetery will have noticed the new white fence that has been part of Leeton Shire Council's commitment to maintain and improve the Whitton Cemetery.
Other improvements include a sealed driveway, gravel turning area and tree and shrub plantings.
Next week is the last week of Term two and the students at Whitton-Murrami Public School will be very busy. They will be attending the School of Rock Musical at Leeton High School.
They will also join the other small schools for the Small Schools Athletics Carnival and attend the last session of Big Bang Theory at the Leeton Town Library. There will also be a full school assembly on the last day. The school has also been preparing to celebrate NAIDOC week with a whole school and community event that includes lunch on July 26.
