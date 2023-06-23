The Irrigator
Local leader column with Tracy Catlin, Whitton community news | June 2023

By Tracy Catlin
June 23 2023 - 10:00am
Whitton Bowling Club planning annual fundraiser
Whitton Bowling and Recreation Club proudly presents its 2023 annual fundraiser, a Black and White Masquerade Ball, to be held Saturday July 15 at 7pm.

