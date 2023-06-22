Residents heard first hand about what a Voice to Parliament would mean during two information sessions on June 15.
The sessions, held at the Leeton Library and the Leeton & District Aboriginal Land Council, were delivered by Narelle Cook from the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA).
The events gave residents the opportunity to talk about the referendum and engage with what a Voice to Parliament would mean if passed.
If it goes through, a Voice to Parliament working group would make representations to the Australian Parliament and the executive Government on legislation and policy of significance to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples by allowing them a greater say on matters that affect them.
Leeton & District Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Karen Davy said the sessions proved to be extremely informative.
"It was my understanding there are a lot of people who don't entirely understand what this referendum is about. That's why when I was able to organise these sessions, I thought it would be a great initiative to learn more about the Voice and the details surrounding that," Mrs Davy said.
READ MORE
"I think it was good to be able to get factual information out there to allow voters to make an informed decision, especially with so many conversations occurring about the Voice.
"Further information from the federal government is available on the NIAA website, the Voice principals, which is a great way to get informed and is available with translations in various languages."
Leeton Shire's community development co-ordinator Emily Goodall conferred, saying she hopes to see the community take advantage of valuable information at the library and on hand.
"I thought it was really informative and it encouraged a good amount of discussion," Ms Goodall said.
"Residents should note there is information available at the Leeton library on the Voice, as well as online."
Both Ms Goodall and Ms Davy agree the resource that provides the most amount of clarity and context can be found from the Australian Government's Voice principals.
The website states that if the referendum passes, a process will commence with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, the Parliament and the broader public to settle the Voice design.
Legislation to establish the Voice will then go through standard parliamentary processes to ensure adequate scrutiny by elected representatives in both houses of Parliament.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.