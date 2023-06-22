Police arrest two after searching property

Leeton police officers arrested a man and a woman on Thursday after they located illicit drugs and cash.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers were supported by Southern Region Operational Group officers as they conducted a search on a property in Gimlet Place, Leeton at 9.15am on Thursday.
At the property an amount of drugs and money was found.
A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested and taken to Leeton police station.
The man was charged with drug-related offences and refused bail to appear before Griffith Local Court on June 23.
The woman was released from police custody without charge pending further inquiries by police.
