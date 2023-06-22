The Irrigator
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police arrest 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman after searching Gimlet Place property

Updated June 22 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrest two after searching property
Police arrest two after searching property

Leeton police officers arrested a man and a woman on Thursday after they located illicit drugs and cash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.