It was another tough Western Derby for Leeton-Whitton after falling to a 110-point defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Griffith at Exies Oval
After a scrappy start to the game, the Swans were able to get the first goal of the game just after the halfway point of the first term through Patrick Payne, and a first for the afternoon to James Toscan, had the home side up by 15 points at the first break.
The Swans were really able to kick away in the second quarter kicking six goals to one to take a commanding 50-point lead into the main break with Mason Dryburgh kicking the Crows only goal.
After kicking seven straight goals, the Crows were able to get their second of the afternoon through Jayden Broadbent, but with the Swans kicking another two before the final change, it was shaping up as a huge win for the Swans.
They finished the day with a seven-goal final quarter, with Alex Page and Toscan finishing the afternoon with four goals each to help the Swans come away with an 18.16 (124) to 2.2 (14) win over their arch-rivals.
After another tough day at the office, Crows coach Tom Groves felt that his side were their own worst enemy.
"I think playing good footy but the key turnovers are just killing us," he said.
"Turnovers resulting in their goals is probably the biggest thing and not helping our backs out enough.
"It is probably a bit clunky with our forward system at the moment. The boys battled and we had some good passages but finding that consistency across the board."
RELATED
Groves paid credit to his side who battled until the end against a Swans side who are one of the front runners for the competition.
"We kicked a couple back and had a couple of late shots on goal but we don't give ourselves enough opportunities to kick a good score," he said.
"It's a hard one to keep battling through when you are 10 goals down but they keep doing it but without that consistency it is hard to stay in the contest.
"We are probably relying on the same old heads to get us through being such a young side and you can't really do that and expect to be in it."
The Crows will be sweating on the fitness of Will Wakeman and Jhi Grundy who both came from the ground with shoulder injuries.
Next weekend will see the Leeton-Whitton side return home to take on Narrandera, the only side who they have taken points off this season.
"We beat them last time so we can take a bit of positivity and confidence out of that," he said.
"We still have a lot to work on because we aren't playing the best footy we are capable of."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.