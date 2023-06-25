The Leeton Greens were their own worst enemies at times against West Wyalong, but they were able to keep their perfect record intact with a 42-30 victory at Leeton No 1 Oval.
While it was scrappy at times, Leeton coach Hayden Philp thought it was just what his side needed after a couple of easy wins.
"We had three weeks where we haven't really had a defensive game like that,"
"It gave us a chance to work on that fitness that you can't really work on at training."
The Greens were quick out of the block for the second week in a row, starting with a try to Beniel Qereqeretabua after just four minutes.
The momentum continued to go the way of the Leeton side as Billy Dickinson and Sebastian Blackett both scored to see the Greens score three tries in as many sets to race out to a 14-0 lead inside 10 minutes.
The Mallee Men were able to strike back off the back of some piggyback penalties as Myles Harland found his way over, and six minutes later, the margin was back to six points with Nick Preston getting over.
Leeton looked to have hit back through Cameron Bruest, but it was called back for a forward pass; they didn't have to wait too much longer to restore some of their advantage as Dickinson found his way over for his second of the afternoon.
West Wyalong was able to pull the margin back just before halftime with a second try to Harland to see the Mallee Men trailing 18-14 at the break.
Discipline let the Greens down in the early stages of the second half as Dickinson was sent to the sin bin after repeated infringements from the Greens, and West Wyalong made the most of it with Logan Collins getting over to lock the scores up.
Ball security was becoming a real issue for the Greens, and the Mallee Men were able to take the lead after Michael Uiva got over just before Dickinson's return.
Philp praised the way his side reacted to falling behind.
"When we were behind, I think we were able to lift into another gear," he said.
"We didn't put any pressure on ourselves, and we knew that we could do it."
The Greens weren't behind for long as a quick-fire double to Qereqeretabua and one to Josh Fisher before West Wyalong coach Tim Dore pulled it back to a two-point game with 15 minutes remaining.
Will Barnes pushed the Greens' lead out to eight points before Qereqeretabua put the icing on the cake right before the final siren to see Leeton walk away with the 12-point win.
Qereqeretabua was a handful to deal with for the West Wyalong defence all day as, along with his four tries, he helped set up another three on the left edge.
"He makes that position his own, and he is very dangerous," Philp said. "But that comes off the back of the work from the boys in the middle, and they are able to give him those opportunities."
Leeton head out to Coleambally to take on DPC Roosters.
