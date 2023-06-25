The Irrigator

Leeton Greens see off challenge from West Wyalong in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 25 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Greens were their own worst enemies at times against West Wyalong, but they were able to keep their perfect record intact with a 42-30 victory at Leeton No 1 Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.