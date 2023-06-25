The Central Riverina District presentation day was held recently and was well represented by L & D.W.B.C. and their achievements were:
District Singles Winner: Cindy McDonald (who will compete in the State Championships in July) and Faye Harris Runner up.
District Triples runner up: D Darnley Naylor, H Chambers & F Harris.
District Fours Winners: J Lloyd, J Walker, M Pete & J Fitzpatrick. Senior Fours Winners: P Wakeman, D Semmler, L Messner, H Chambers.
No 4 Pennant Winners: Leeton & District W. B. C. E Sullivan, J Leighton, H Chambers, F Harris, D Semmler, J Bell, D Naylor & L Messner.
Twelve players embraced the cold weather last Thursday allowing for two games of Triples to be played.
The drawn winners were F Harris, J Walker & J Leighton after drawing with L Messner, D Semmler & J Fitzpatrick.
The game was close throughout and Harris's team were four shot ahead on the last end when Messner's team managed to score four, ending the game in a draw 14/14.
M Payten, W Alexander & M Pete had a convincing win over H Chambers, P Wakeman & J Arnold (who achieved a resting toucher) winning 14/5.
