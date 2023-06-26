The winter squash comp kicked off last week with 54 players braving the cold conditions. Monday night the Crows downed the Eagles. Miranda Tait kicked things off with a win over Adele Thompson 14-16,15-6,15-8,15-12.
In the battle between the Miller's, Jack scraped home against Ruby 11-15,15-13,13-15,15-11,15-12. Brad Woolner had some redemption against Jacob Harrison by claiming a win.
Tigers defeated the Bombers. Naomi Rawle defeated Isabel Thompson 16-14,8-15,15-8,15-11. Finley Sales and Will Gray-Mills played an epic match, Sales winning 15-11,15-17,15-9,10-15,19-17.
Cooper Boardman was the sole winner for the Bombers, he defeated Declan Ryan 3-0. Giants defeated the Kangaroos with good wins going to Tony Naimo and Will Nardi. Alec Tait secured some points for the Roos by defeating Simone Bruno.
Tuesday night and the Rabbitohs defeated the Dolphins, Jackson Goman and Jason Curry winning well. Callum Sheldrick had tough match against Cadell Thompson, Sheldrick winning 15-10,9-15,10-15,15-10,15-12.
Warriors took care of the Broncos with Kathryn Bechaz and Callum Sheldrick both winning 3-0. Zac Fairweather scored some points for the Broncos by defeating Gary Thompson 15-5,10-15,11-15,19-17,15-11 in a lengthy match.
Titans defeated the Raiders with solid wins going to Col Thompson and Bear Wynn. Adrian Sheldrick put some points on the board for the Raiders with good 3-0 win.
Wednesday night and the Chiefs defeated the Crusaders with solid wins going to Anthony Iannelli and Hayden Farrugia. Marni Cunningham won some points back for the Crusaders by defeating Nicole Onwuekwe in a close match.
Ruby Miller and Ondria Miller won their matches to make the Brumbies v's Waratahs a one all affair. Captains Sean Ryan and Brent Lister played out the match of the week. Ryan winning 15-12,15-10,12-15,10-15,18-16 to secure the win for the Brumbies. Hurricanes defeated the Rebels.
David Cross winning against Alayna Croucamp 15-9,15-12,6-15,15-12. New player Chevaughn Moore had win in her first match, Moore defeated Callum Sheldrick 15-5,12-15,15-8,15-7. Paul Payne was the sole winner for the Rebels.
