The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club winter squash competition gets underway

By The Irrigator
Updated June 26 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:31am
The winter squash comp kicked off last week with 54 players braving the cold conditions. Monday night the Crows downed the Eagles. Miranda Tait kicked things off with a win over Adele Thompson 14-16,15-6,15-8,15-12.

