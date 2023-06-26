After two defeats on either side of the June Long Weekend, Leeton United have returned to the winner's circle in a big way after their trip to Tumut.
With the tightness of the competition in the battle for fourth, Leeton and Tumut headed into the weekend level on points and a single point outside the top four.
It was a fast start from the home side as they opened the scoring inside four minutes, but United didn't have to wait long for their reply as new recruit Romain Pinto, who was picked up from Capital Premier League side Yoogali SC, found the back of the net after just eight minutes.
The game settled down before Eric Gardner was able to extend United's lead at the 20-minute mark, while a goal from Henri Gardner extended the lead to two goals.
Tumut were able to pull one goal back four minutes before the break to set up a tense second half.
It was a tight start to the second half, but it was Tumut who struck first to pull the game back level, and the Eagles would score three of the first four goals of the second half. Unfortunately, only one of those was in the right net.
Two own goals in the space of seven minutes either side of a goal to Freddi Gardner to see Leeton pull out to a 6-3 lead.
Domenic Nardi and a second to Eric Gardner saw United able to put the game to bed in the final 10 minutes, saw Leeton secure the three points with an 8-3 victory.
The three points sees United jump two places into fifth and remain just a point outside the top four behind Young.
It was a strong weekend for the lower grades, and women as well.
The Madden Shield side was able to bounce back after a tough defeat at the hands of rivals Hanwood last weekend with a commanding win over Wagga United.
Goals to Charlie Lamont, Sandra Nardi, Alynta Watts, Sarah Elliot and Samantha Ciavarella helped United stay inside the top four after a 5-1 victory.
The Blake Trophy side was able to pick up a 2-0 win over Tumut, while the Gardiner Shield side was the only team to drop points after a 1-0 defeat to Junee.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
