The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon fall to Hay Magpies in Group 20 firsts

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:50am
Yanco-Wamoon have lost ground in the battle for fifth spot after falling to a 16-point defeat when they travelled to Hay to take on the Magpies.

