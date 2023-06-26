Yanco-Wamoon have lost ground in the battle for fifth spot after falling to a 16-point defeat when they travelled to Hay to take on the Magpies.
The Magpies were able to get off to a strong start to, with Tim Lomai scoring a double with Toby Crighton also finding his way over.
The Hawks were able to hit back with tries to Harry Daudravuni and Matthew Goodwill before the Hay side was able to break away again.
Tamaki Kohere and Braith Schmetzer were able to score two late tries, but it wasn't enough, as they fell to a 36-20 defeat on the road.
It means the Hawks are now a win outside the top five, with Hay able to break clear of Yenda and the Yanco-Wamoon side with the two points picked up at home.
With the Magpies likely to pick up another two points when they travel to TLU Sharks, the Hawks will be hoping for a positive result against a strong West Wyalong side at home next weekend.
It's a tough fortnight for the Hawks, who then travel to Griffith to take on the Black and Whites.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
