The Irrigator

Results are in for the Leeton Eisteddfod's highland dancing competition on June 18

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 26 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competitors in the highland dancing competition. Photo contributed.
Competitors in the highland dancing competition. Photo contributed.

The Leeton Eisteddfod's highland dancing competition was held on June 18, with 30 competitors from around the country visiting the Uniting Church Hall to compete - and the results are in from the strong competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.