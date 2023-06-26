The Leeton Eisteddfod's highland dancing competition was held on June 18, with 30 competitors from around the country visiting the Uniting Church Hall to compete - and the results are in from the strong competition.
The competition was fierce, with all competitors commended for their efforts and skill on display.
BEGINNERS: 9 years and under
BEGINNERS: 10 years and over
NOVICE:
INTERMEDIATE:
PREMIER
The organising committee said that they were especially thrilled to have so many visitors - with five local competitors and 25 coming from all around NSW and even as far as Victoria.
"We were impressed with the standard of competition and with the sportsmanship shown by all dancers. All the competitors gave their very best performances," they said.
They added a thank you to the local volunteers who kept the competition running smoothly on the day, and the sponsors who helped put together and fund the event.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
