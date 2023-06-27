The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club grade five pennants team to compete at NSW State Pennant Finals this weekend

By Wrong Bias
June 27 2023 - 10:00am
Neil Condron prepares to bowl on the Leeton Soldiers Club greens. Picture supplied
The Leeton Soldiers Club grade five bowlers are currently in Dubbo participating against 15 other NSW bowling clubs who have also qualified as one of the final 16 for the NSW State Pennant Finals.

