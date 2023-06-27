The Leeton Soldiers Club grade five bowlers are currently in Dubbo participating against 15 other NSW bowling clubs who have also qualified as one of the final 16 for the NSW State Pennant Finals.
With qualification starting back in February, the club had to overcome challenges from the Leeton and District Bowling Club, Griffith, Narrandera, North Albury, Ganmain and West Wyalong to secure their place in Dubbo.
In the group stage, starting at 8.30am on Friday morning, Leeton takes on Sawtell, as well as Sydney teams Campbelltown City and The Grandviews Bowling Club.
The quarter-finals will then be played on Saturday afternoon, and the semi-finals and final scheduled for Sunday morning and afternoon.
The second round of the club's championship pairs was played last Saturday with Dennis Dean and Len Eason defeating Bruce Dale and Larry Harrison 25-18.
Rattles Retallick and Mark Lemon had to overcome a Retallick wrong bias before running out comfortable 35-18 winners over Rob Graham and Pat Hart.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ken Hillier and Phil Morris put up a courageous effort against the very formidable pairing of Adam McIntyre and Mark Vogel before finally being defeated 21-12.
In the final match of the afternoon, three shots on the last end wasn't enough to get Ken O'Connell and David Noad across the line against Len Clare and John Leech.
In the closest of matches, Clare and Leech were victorious 18-17.
In the only social game of the day, Leo Plant had a decisive eleven shot, 21-10 win over Greg Bowyer.
Resting touchers belonged to Plant, Hart and Bob Hermes, while wrong biases were recorded by Retallick and Noad.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.