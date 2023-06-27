SOME Leeton shire residents were left without power after a car crashed into a pole.
The incident occurred on Monday, June 26 around 6.20pm on Irrigation Way when the driver of a Holden Statesmen ran into a power pole.
Leeton police, the Rural Fire Service's Yanco-Wamoon brigade, Leeton State Emergency Service and personnel from Essential Energy all attended the scene shortly after.
The 37-year-old female driver from Yanco and a 39-year-old male passenger were taken to Wagga Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the driver underwent the mandatory drug and alcohol blood testing.
Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing by police.
Most residents who lost power as a result of the accident, had their electricity restored later that same evening.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident should contact Leeton police or Crime Stoppers.
