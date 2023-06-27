The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton A grade Crows ready to face Narrandera

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton-Whitton's Emily Looby looks for options during her team's game against the Griffith Swans. Picture by Liam Warren
Leeton-Whitton's Emily Looby looks for options during her team's game against the Griffith Swans. Picture by Liam Warren

A SECOND consecutive win for Leeton-Whitton's A grade side wasn't to be on the weekend when the team was downed 51-27 by the Griffith Swans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.