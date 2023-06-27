A SECOND consecutive win for Leeton-Whitton's A grade side wasn't to be on the weekend when the team was downed 51-27 by the Griffith Swans.
The Crows went into the game with plenty of confidence following their stunning one-goal victory over Collingullie-Glenfield Park the week prior.
Despite giving the match their all, the Swans showed why they are one of the top teams again this season, handing the Crows another loss.
Leeton-Whitton was well served by Sophie Cross and Emily Looby, who both played well on the day.
Leeton-Whitton will now regroup and have their plan of attack in place for this weekend's match up against the bottom-placed Narrandera Eagles.
The Crows will host the Eagles, it what will be a good chance for the team to pick up their third win of the season.
Leeton-Whitton has the upper hand against Narrandera, not only due to the fact they have the home ground advantage, but the Crows were able to defeat the Eagles in a tight contest 50-48 in their first encounter earlier this year.
The Crows will be hoping their recent improvements will shine through as they look to snatch a third win.
Lower grade results
