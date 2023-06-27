West Wyalong's winning streak has come to an end in Group 20 League Tag after they were held to a draw against the Greens at Leeton No 1 Oval.
It was the Leeton side who were able to get into a dangerous position but missed an early opportunity to take the lead when Zoe Stasinopoulos dropped the ball with no one between her and the sideline.
It didn't take long for the Greens to get the first points of the game as after a break from Anna McClure, Elli Gill was able to break the line and dive over to give the home side the lead with nine minutes gone in the first half.
With five minutes left in the first half, the visitors were able to hit back as Ava Lemon scored to bring the scores level at 4-all heading into the break.
With 10 minutes gone in the second half, Leeton was able to retake the lead as, after running the ball on the final tag; they were able to spot the overlap on the right-hand side to send Anna McClure over in the corner for a four-point advantage.
The Mallee Chicks were able to break the defensive line of the Greens on multiple occasions as they looked to pull back level, but some last-ditch tagging from Gill, who continues to excel at full-back, prevented them from hitting back on the scoreboard.
The West Wyalong side was able to find a way through after the Greens made a mistake coming off their own line, and after spreading the ball out wide, Ella Pettit crossed in the corner to see the Mallee Chicks pull level with two minutes to go.
The visiting side had a late charge but was held out to see the points shared in an 8-all draw.
Meanwhile, out at Coleambally, Yenda was made to work after coming back from 16-6 down in the first half to come away with a 30-16 victory thanks to four second-half tries.
It was another come-from-behind win as the Black and Whites came away with a 32-19 win over TLU Sharks, while Hay picked up a mercy rule win over Yanco-Wamoon.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
