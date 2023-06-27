The Irrigator

Leeton and West Wyalong shares the points from Group 20 League Tag clash

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

West Wyalong's winning streak has come to an end in Group 20 League Tag after they were held to a draw against the Greens at Leeton No 1 Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.