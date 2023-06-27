A disgraced former citizen of the year has been charged after allegedly breaching reporting orders.
Allan George Chesworth, 79, will return to court on Wednesday after being arrested on Friday.
The former Leeton citizen of the year was jailed in 2021 for having sex with his lover's dog, exchanging child abuse material, methamphetamine supply and a gun charge has failed to appeal his sentence.
Chesworth appeared before Wagga Local Court on Saturday following his arrest at a premises in Leeton "as part of an ongoing investigation".
"Following inquiries, investigators executed a search warrant at the property where they seized electronic devices and slingshots," a spokesperson for NSW Police said.
"A 79-year-old was arrested and taken to Leeton Police Station.
"The man was charged with fail to comply with reporting obligations and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit."
Chesworth was granted bail by the deputy registrar at Wagga on Saturday and is scheduled to appear before a magistrate in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday.
Under his bail conditions, he is not to use the internet, nor own or have a mobile phone, and is not to drink alcohol or take drugs unless prescribed by a doctor.
