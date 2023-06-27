A YOUNG Leeton netball side that started out with only a handful of players will this weekend show just how far they have come this weekend at the 2023 Junior State Titles.
The representative netball competition will be held in Sydney over three days, with the Leeton Netball Association's under 12s team all set to go.
The side will play 18 games of netball across three days from July 1 to 3, ensuring they will return home with plenty of experience under their belt.
Coach Deanna Stenhouse said the team had come a long way since the original trials for the side were held.
"Only a couple of the girls knew each other when we first started out, there was only a few at the trials to start with," she said.
"There were seven that trialled, so they all got in, then we had another come in later and we have another player joining us for the State Titles.
"The girls are all really exciting. The unknown is a little bit daunting for them, but they will be fine."
The team has been training hard in the lead up to the competition, with the side also picking up a division win at the Wagga carnival this season.
Several of the players travel from far and wide to attend training and be part of the team, with just three hailing from Leeton.
"It's been all about the girls getting to know each other and just building up their skills," Stenhouse said.
"For us the main goal is for them to go out there and have fun and enjoy playing.
"We want them all to come back again next year, so we want to be sure they are enjoying it and having a good time on and off the court with each other."
The Leeton team will be competing in division four of their age group and are set to come up against only three teams they have played in their regional carnivals in the lead up to the weekend.
Others will come from places such as Armidale, Sapphire Coast, Nelson Bay and more.
"It's a bit of an unknown, but the girls are all excited and ready to play," Stenhouse said. "We're really proud of all of the hard work they have put in and their commitment too."
