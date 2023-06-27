The Irrigator

Narrandera stay unbeaten in Proten Community Cup men's competition while Barellan are leading the way in the women's

By Liam Warren
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fourth round of the Proten Community Cup has just locked in the top four in the men's because while Barellan and Rankins Springs are still mathematically a chance, their chances are slim now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.