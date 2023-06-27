The fourth round of the Proten Community Cup has just locked in the top four in the men's because while Barellan and Rankins Springs are still mathematically a chance, their chances are slim now.
In the women's game, Barellan continued on their winning ways with a 36-4 victory, but Hillston managed to score the first points against the Rams side all season.
Meanwhile, Narrandera's fast start was good enough to hold off a fast-finishing Rankins Springs side 18-12, and Ivanhoe bounced back from last week's defeat with a 32-8 victory over Goolgowi.
In the men's games, Goolgowi showed their premiership credentials with a 36-4 win over Ivanhoe which included two tries to speedy fullback Henry Taylor who now leads the point scoring for the competition. Goolgowi's forward pack was too strong most of the game, and Ivanhoe will need to get their act together to come back against Narrandera next week.
Narrandera put on the biggest win of the competition so far, defeating Rankins Springs 50-4. The previous biggest was the opposite, Rankins Springs defeating Narrandera 46-10 in 2019. The Dragons kept with Narrandera for 20 minutes until a few classy kicks from Clinton Green bounced the Lizards' flying backs to pounce on and lead 22-4 at halftime.
Several more tries followed in the second against a gassed Dragons side missing many of their best, including a hat trick to young Jakeem Morgan.
In the final game, the Bluebirds and the Rams put on a repeat of their round one game; trading tries the whole way through to result in a 28-22 win to Hillston.
