Riverina Writing House is looking ahead to the next 12 months of books, events and storytelling.
There will be many opportunities in phase two of the publishing house and centre for writers and writing.
After opening in December 2021, we have learned plenty and grown and changed over the last 18 months and the vision remains clear.
This is, to build a literary and creative hub where people can meet, to share stories and write, to explore writing, find their "voice" and celebrate books, writing, literature and storytelling in collaborative and unique ways.
We've had some wonderful experiences, including hosting visiting writers and artists, sharing writing at events and open mic sessions, holding workshops and building important networks.
One of the key objectives is to make new books and one of the most exciting experiences has been the launching of our own books, written by members of Leeton Writers Collective.
The books made by Riverina Writing House are unique, original, and powerful evocations of life in rural Australia, and tell the stories that shape us.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We have made three original books of poetry - Words for the Vision Impaired by Ben Smith, Caloro - Riverina Landscapes by CJ Talbot and Parts of a Whole by Lauren Forner.
We have also created two anthologies of works from the Leeton Writers Collective - Chapbooks No. I and No. II.
As well as this, there was the launch of our international collaboration to produce Memoirs and Reflections: Life in the Time of COVID, recording in intimate detail the varied experiences of the pandemic.
Next up is a poetic and pictorial tribute to "our place" - this part of the world we call home.
Keep your eye out for this book, which will be launched soon.
All our books are available for sale through the writing house, contacting us through our website, or by emailing to place and order.
They are also available at the Leeton Newsagency, Leeton Museum and Gallery and Leeton Visitors Information Centre, and at Books on East in Narrandera.
I have learned a lot in the first phase of this enterprise, about how to bring people together, adapting to change, believing in the vision even when the going gets tough, having the courage to go it alone, and what it means to want to do something good for the town you love now and in the future.
I've learned about the importance of recognition and support from all of our sponsors. Thank you all.
Looking ahead, Riverina Writing House is entering a new era.
Our new home will be revealed soon.
A new program of events, partnerships across the region and beyond, projects, challenges and opportunities.
Leeton Young Writers Collective will resume its meetings and we are always open to new ideas to invigorate our weekly writers gatherings.
I am looking forward to representing the writing house and Leeton's literary work at a major conference in Melbourne in early July.
Tickets are available at events.humanitix.com/asal-and-aslec-anz-2023-conference-recentring-the-region.
We are also looking forward to being a presence at the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton to contribute to the growing vibe of that event and raise our profile with all the visitors that will be in town over that weekend.
Our stories are what make us who we are.
The more we open up and share them, the more connected we are and the stronger we will be. We all have a right to have our stories heard.
No matter who you are. No matter how hard it might seem.
Leeton is fast becoming a haven for writers and writing, creative endeavors and literary excellence, which I very much hope will bring a lot of hope and opportunity for our community into the future.
Leeton Writers Collective meets every Wednesday night at the Hydro Hotel from 6.30pm.
The Riverina Writing House will be open soon at our new home - stay tuned for more details.
Contact sarah@riverinawritinghouse.com.au or 0404 348 277 or visit our Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.
