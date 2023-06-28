The A grade town soccer competition is coming down to the pointy end of the season, along with the other age groups.
Results - A grade semi-finals:
Melbourne Victory 5 (Fletcher Barton 3, Charles Fanning, Erin Fanning) d Sydney FC 1 (Matty Mitchell).
Best: Blake Dowley, Fletcher Barton.
Brisbane Roar 9 (Ahemdeep Singh Brar 3, Ruhama Lemma 2, Ava Weymouth, Taya Stanton, Tony Salafia, Anshdeep Singh Brar) d West Syd Wanderers 3 (Maia Bradbrook, Aspen Martin, Lachlan Mallamace).
Best: Taya Stanton, Aspen Martin.
Perth Glory 4 (Nate Allen 3, Chloe Mallamace) d Adelaide Utd 2 (Reece Munro 2). Best: Nate Allen, Reece Munro.
8/9 years
WS Wanderers 10 (Aiden Lewis 4, Luke Limbrick 3, Mason Harmer 2, Charlie Pfeiffer) d Perth Glory 0.
Best: Mason Harmer, Sophie Pettit.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Melbourne Victory 6 (Chace Wellington 3, Jackson Boots, Jarvis Tiffin, Josh Winter) d Sydney FC 0.
Best: Jackson Boots, Allan Mannes. Brisbane Roar 2 (Gurtaj Singh, Sage Sloan) drew Adelaide Utd 2 (Roman Feagai, own goal).
Best: Sage Sloan, Halle Van Den Heuvel.
6/7 years
Adelaide Utd 3 (Chaz McWhinnie 2, Claire McIntyre) d Perth Glory 0.
Best: Linda Mallamace, Claire McIntyre.
Sydney FC 1 (Van Gregurke 1) drew Yellow 1 (Ari Tiffen).
Best: Ari Tiffen, Zara Campbell.
Brisbane Roar 1 (Brady Woods) drew WS Wanderers 1 (Patrick Day).
Best: Zac Mandaglio, Alex Tabain.
Green 6 (Nehemiah Charles 5, Connor Brown) drew Melbourne Victory 6 (Nash Thompson 4, Cristiano Wijesiri 2).
Best: Huxley Blowes, Byron Menzel.
