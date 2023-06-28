The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton hosting Narrandera Eagles in round 11 of 2023 season

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated June 28 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Crelley.
Angus Crelley.

LEETON-WHITTON will be looking to push last week's heavy defeat behind them as they seek to pick up their second victory of the year against another old rival on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.