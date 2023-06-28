LEETON-WHITTON will be looking to push last week's heavy defeat behind them as they seek to pick up their second victory of the year against another old rival on Saturday.
The Crows will host the Narrandera Eagles on Saturday afternoon, in a game that will provide the home team with every chance of registering another win for 2023.
Last time the two teams met was back in round three where Leeton-Whitton won a nine-point thriller over the Eagles in what was their first victory since the 2021 season.
Fast forward to round 11 and, despite pushing several teams in patches, the Crows are yet to put another win on the board, while Narrandera remains languishing in bottom place having been defeated in each of their matches this season.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Both teams will be hungry for the points and a much-needed boost heading into their last games of 2023.
Crows coach Tom Groves will have his charges ready to go following last weekend's thrashing at the hands of old foes the Griffith Swans and will be seeking improvement as a result.
While a victory will have little impact on the ladder for either team, it will provide the winner a push to keep building and moving forward.
