MORE changes to Leeton United's first grade squad are in the works ahead of their huge clash with the second-placed Tolland this weekend.
Last weekend the team was without five of their usual first grade starters and expect to welcome most of them back into the side for the Sunday afternoon fixture on the road.
While the team was undermanned last weekend, it mattered very little after they easily accounted for Tumut to get the three points and return home the victors.
Last weekend's game was also the start of several matches on the road, with Leeton United now not returning to their home turf until their round 13 showdown with Wagga United.
United coach Ethan Murphy said the side wasn't too concerned about the consecutive away games.
"We're not too bothered, we looked at the draw when it came out, but the way we saw it was we were able to start the year with a few games at home to ease us into the year," he said.
"Now we have this middle patch where we are away for a few rounds before coming home again before what will hopefully be good timing ahead of the finals.
"It's not something we are worried about, every team has to play away and at home, we're there to play football, so that's what we will do."
With the Tolland game looming, United will be hoping to play with more consistency then they did in their round one loss to the Wolves.
IN OTHER NEWS:
That game was a 3-1 defeat, but Murphy said the benefit now was Leeton had faced them once and were aware of what they needed to do in order to defeat them.
"We'll be focusing on ourselves, but having played them already once this season does give you a bit of an idea about how they play," he said.
"It's going to be a big challenge, we know that.
"We want to focus on ourselves and play some good football.
"It's such a tight competition this season and Tolland are a quality side."
Murphy said the team had been training well in the lead up to the clash and was hopeful the hard work being put in away from game day would pay off for United as they look to cement a position in the top four.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.