Exercise physiologist Sam Cooper has grown to have a passion for helping people living with a disability.
Mr Cooper, who grew up in Leeton before heading off to complete his tertiary studies, said it was this passion that led him to a new role which now allows him to provide an outreach service to the Leeton shire community.
As part of his employment with start-up business Bounce Abilities, Mr Cooper is now coming to Leeton on a regular basis to offer his services and assistance to young students and others living in the community.
The idea is to work through the NDIS or school funding to assist with areas such as milestone development, gross motor skills, strength, better access to services and more.
"I'll be coming to Leeton once a month, to start off with for a couple of days each time," Mr Cooper said.
"I want to try and fit in as much as possible, provide a service and keep everyone active in that time. In between visits, it will be about 'how can we provide ways for participants to keep doing their intervention?' ... so whether that's working hand-in-hand with their physios, support workers, carers, schools, all of that kind of thing, that's what we are aiming to do.
"There's a whole support network we can run the program through. We do telehealth in between visits as well.
"As far as demographics there is a whole range, we see people with autism, those who are neurodiverse, any global developmental delays, early intervention, cerebral palsy, genetic disorders, brain injury, and adults as well."
Bounce Abilities has been established to provide an all-inclusive space for individuals of all abilities to own their differences and unleash their potential. Exercise physiology services encompasses a range of therapies for children as old as six months up to adulthood.
Through the inclusion of support work as well as exercise physiology, Bounce provides an opportunity for families to gain support in access and engagement to the community and therapy services.
"It's all tailored to the individual," Mr Cooper said.
"It is something I'm really enjoying and just seeing the improvements in people and how what we do can help them live their life, it's just amazing.
"That's my favourite part about it."
Mr Cooper is also completing further study, undertaking a Masters in Autism to further broaden his own skills and knowledge in the space.
He is next in Leeton from July 17 to 19 and can be contacted a sam@bounceabilities.com.au.
More information is also available at bounceabilities.com.au.
