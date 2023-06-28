WITH three carnival wins already under their belt, Leeton's under 13s representative netball side now has their gaze firmly fixed on the Junior State Titles.
To be held in Sydney from July 1 to 3, the young Leeton team has been putting in the hard work all season to prepare for the three day event.
Among their success during the carnival season has been the division winners at the Queanbeyan, Wagga and West Wyalong competitions, as well as runners-up at Young.
On top of their many weekends spent playing at these carnivals, the team has been finessing their skills and game plan at training.
Once a fortnight they take in a session with their coach Sheridan Valenta and the following week they are put through their paces thanks to a fitness session with personal trainer Josh Stevens.
All of this should hold them in good stead for the three-day carnival in Liverpool where a total of 18 games will be played.
Valenta said the under 13s team was prepped, ready and excited for the challenge that is looming this weekend.
"They are buzzing, they are so keen," she said.
"It's been a great season so far. Having the girls win those three carnivals was very exciting.
"It is the first year they have all played together.
"We have girls who are boarders (at schools in Leeton shire), so they are coming from different towns, so to have everyone mesh so well and enjoy playing together has been fantastic."
The team will be playing in division three at the Junior State Titles, going up against sides from places such as Parramatta, Auburn, the Central Coast and more.
"It's going to be pretty tough, I think the girls will be competitive, but it might be a bit of a shock to them as well just coming up against those teams from bigger places," Valenta said.
"I think the girls will be in with a good chance, for a lot of them it's their first time going to state, so I just want them to have fun and enjoy it.
"I would say our strength is our team work and the ability of the girls to pick each other up when they are having an off game.
"They are really positive and encouraging to one another, which is what I've really tried to instil with them.
"They are also just kind on the court, they aren't nasty or rough, they are just strong in their ability, which is something they should be really proud of."
