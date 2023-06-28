GOOD company, dancing, food and tradition came together for Leeton's inaugural Kaamatan Festival.
Hosted by the Borneo Association Inc in conjunction with the Leeton Multicultural Support Group, the event was a celebration of culture.
Kaamatan is a form of harvest celebration and around 70 people turned out for the festivities, which were held at the Yanco Community Hall.
Being the first of its kind for Leeton shire, organisers had been hoping it would be a success and were more than pleased with how the event was received.
People from far and wide travelled to take part and already discussions are in place for another to be held next year.
Leeton president of the Borneo Association Inc, Jenit Jolis, described the festival as a "wonderful occasion".
"People came from Sydney, Melbourne and of course from Leeton to take part," she said.
"There was dancing, a singing competition, our traditional and cultural costumes.
"It was amazing. Everyone was smiling.
"Even though we aren't in our country, we still remember our country and our culture.
"We also educated people about our culture."
Kaamatan Festivals are a centuries-old tradition, with Ms Jolis pleased to bring the tradition to a new home in Leeton.
"It's important to remember our culture and share it with others," she said.
The festival also showed once again how diverse the Leeton shire community is, being home to people from all across the world who are contributing in many ways to the area.
