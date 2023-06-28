BRIAN Scott and Julie Lord are two people who have a keen interest in all things Art Deco.
Residing in Melbourne, the pair have both on the board of the Art Deco and Modernism Society of Australia and they recently returned home from Miami in the United States after attending the World Congress on Art Deco.
While they have an interest in all aspects of Art Deco from the time period itself and the way of life from those decades ago, one of their biggest passions from the era is the fashion.
Over the years they have collected a variety of pieces, including clothes, shoes, hats, accessories, jewellery and much more.
One would be hard pressed to find two bigger experts in the field.
The pair have also been coming to the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton since its inception and this year will be participating in a different way.
As well as attending the many events on offer in the wide and varied program, Mr Scott and Ms Lord will be holding their own activity open to all to attend.
On day one of the festival, Mr Scott and Ms Lord will host the event titled Dressing Deco: A Hands-on Workshop and the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
It will be a casual and fun afternoon aimed at giving tips and tricks for the perfect Art Deco outfit for all ages and genders.
"I'm sure there are people out there who might like to get some ideas about what to wear, they may already have something in their wardrobe they can use, so we'll have some techniques for everyone," Mr Scott said.
"It's not a lecturing-type thing at all, it's really just about showing people what they can do, what they can use.
"We're looking forward to coming back to Leeton. It's great to see such an event happening there.
"You learn so much about the town and enjoy all of the events at the same time. We're happy to be coming back."
The workshop will be held on Friday, July 7 from noon to 2pm and there will also be some prizes and gifts from the pair's collection on offer during the afternoon.
