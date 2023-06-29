The Irrigator
Local leader column with Bob Strempel from the Lions Club of Leeton | June 2023

By Bob Strempel
June 29 2023 - 11:00am
President Greg Deeves receives the Lions charter from Marie Jackson and Maurice Boldiston. Picture supplied
THE Lions Club of Leeton has a new leader in Greg Deeves.

