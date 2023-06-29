THE Lions Club of Leeton has a new leader in Greg Deeves.
Mr Deeves was officially welcomed to the position during a changeover dinner recently.
Guest on the night included Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker, zone four chairman Maurice Boldiston and representatives from neighbouring clubs of Narrandera, Griffith and Yanco.
The new Lions year officially starts on July 1. In his acceptance speech Mr Deeves outlined his plans for the club over the coming 12 months.
"We plan to continue doing what we do best," Mr Deeves said.
"(That is) growing the club's strength in membership and service to our Leeton community."
During the evening, councillor Reneker also commented on the value of the work the Leeton Lions achieve in the community.
He spoke about his first contact with Lions as a young man when he was invited to join the East Gosford Lions, but his desire in a career in another area took precedence.
In reporting on the highlights of the previous Lions year, outgoing president Marie Jackson touched on a number of Lions activities which involved the members.
These included the Lions Literacy Program, sponsorship of students from Gralee School to Licola Camp, the Spectacle Recycling Program, and the Lions Christmas Cakes and Christmas Light Tours.
Mrs Jackson said she enjoyed her two years as president and thanked the members who supported her during that time.
Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Mr Deeves on 0427 556 864.
