THE pressure continues to be on Yanco-Wamoon if it is to have any chance of making this year's first grade finals.
The Hawks, who are currently sitting in seventh on the ladder, will need to lift this weekend when they host the fourth-placed West Wyalong Mallee Men.
The two sides come into the game on the back of losses last weekend, but the Mallee Men will be confident given how far they pushed the undefeated Leeton Greens despite the defeat.
Yanco-Wamoon on the other hand let many chances slip through the cracks against Hay in their 36-20 loss and will need to come out strong in order to take down the Mallee Men.
The Hawks have the bones of a good side in 2023, but have been felled my many injuries throughout the first half of the season.
These injuries, coupled with the lack of a reserve grade team to call on to replace players, has hurt Yanco-Wamoon.
However, the Hawks will still be looking to bounce back and get their season on the right track.
If they can string together several wins in a row over the coming weeks, a top five finish and finals berth is not out of the question.
Coach Kane Hammond will be making sure his squad is ready to go ahead of Sunday's home game before a much-needed general bye the following weekend.
Victory will be crucial heading into the bye before the Hawks face another tough test against the Griffith Black and Whites on July 16.
