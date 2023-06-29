A SIGNIFICANT test awaits the still undefeated Leeton Greens this weekend when they head into enemy turf at Darlington Point.
The Roosters are third on the ladder, nipping at the heels of the top two in Leeton and the Griffith Black and Whites.
The Greens go into the match following a tough victory against West Wyalong where they were pushed throughout the game's entirety, while DPC last weekend recorded a 42-6 win against Yenda.
The Roosters are always a force to be reckoned with at home, which is something Leeton coach Hayden Philp said would no doubt help push DPC on the day.
The Greens expect to take a similar team into the fixture, but will be waiting on Cam Breust's availability.
Breust's ankle has been playing up, resulting in the playmaker missing training on Tuesday night.
"He thinks he will be right for the weekend, we'll just see what happens in the next couple of days and go from there," Philp said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Other than that the team will be pretty much the same as it has been."
Leeton's winning streak remains in place for season 2023, but the target on their back continues to grow.
Philp said this wasn't something the team focused on too much, but they were aware sides were coming for them.
He said possession would be key against the Roosters if they are to keep the perfect record in place.
"Obviously (we are) both strong with the ball in hand, (but) we made a lot of errors last week to let Wyalong back into the game, so will be looking to have a big improvement on that area of our game," Philp said.
"DPC look to play off the back of quick play ... so controlling that ruck will be an area we will look to focus on to limit their effect on the game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.